Sports centre hit by ‘mindless’ vandalism

The team who run Bridlington Sports Centre have hit out at ‘mindless’ youths who vandalised facilities at the community venue.

The culprits, thought to be teenagers, smeared mud over the walls and floors of the centre in Gypsey Road.

Although none of the planned sports sessions on Monday evening had to be cancelled, volunteers had to divert their attention to clearing up the mess.

A statement on the Bridlington Club for Young People’s page on Facebook said: “We are extremely disappointed tonight with the actions of some local youths.

“Whilst we come in to contact with and support hundreds of young people every week, there seems to be a minority who want to spoil things for everyone else.

“Tonight, a group of young people have purposely made a mess of the entire centre, mud has been spread all over floors, walls, doors, just about every surface they could find.

“Our staff are having to divert their attentions away from supporting other users to cleaning up after the mindless anti-social behaviour.

“Bridlington CYP has put lots of resources into the centre on the Havenfield estate to make it a good facility for the people of the town.

“We are a charity, led by volunteers giving up their time to make a difference. Actions like this are extremely uncalled for.”

The CYP took over the running of the centre last year and it is the home of the town’s boxing club.

Also on Monday evening, there were reports on social media of youths trying to break inbto the clubhouse at the nearby Westgate Bowling Club.