Scrapped BMW was torched after being driven through fence on Bridlington's Carnaby Industrial Estate

Thieves loaded a scrapped BMW with wire and drove it through the fence of a compound in Bridlington, before setting the vehicle alight.

Humberside Police today released details of the incident at Carnaby Industrial Estate, which took place at around 2am on January 12.

A spokesman said: "We’re asking for information after a car and copper wire were stolen from a business premises in Bridlington.

"A scrapped BMW which was parked in a compound was filled with wire and driven through a fence into a nearby field. The car was set alight and the wire was taken."

It is believed that three men were involved in the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting ref 16/13377/18.