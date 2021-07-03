Rural Task Force officers record crime prevention video focusing on GPS tractor unit theft

Humberside Police Rural Task Force officers during the filming.

The video focuses on GPS tractor unit theft and is supported by Ripon Farm Services, Robert D Webster, Driffield Showground and NFU North East.

Earlier this year the force offered some common sense tips to farmers in the area regarding keeping their GPS Units safe.

Advice included:

○ If not in use, disconnect, remove and secure in a safe location

○ Remove from roof if not in use and tractor is being used on road – this will prevent advertising the fact you have a receiver

○ Ensure the software is up to date, and marked with security warning stickers

○ Fit locking cradle on roof if there is a necessity to leave outside overnight

○ Consider securing the tractor in a locked alarmed shed

○ Record serial numbers

A police spokesman said: “Please also consider CCTV, intruder alarms, security lighting and boundary security (entrance gates/fencing) around your property to provide formal surveillance and target harden the most vulnerable areas.”

The team conducted cross border patrols with North Yorkshire Police during the evening of Sunday, June 27.