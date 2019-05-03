Rise in number of people in the East Riding caught with knives and guns, police recorded crime figures show

The number of people caught with guns and knives in the East Riding has increased by almost 50%, according to the latest police recorded crime statistics.

There were 80 weapons possession offences in 2018, data from the Office for National Statistics shows. These can include hand guns, knives and even corrosive acid.

That figure is up 45% on 2017, when 55 incidents were recorded.

The statistics are based on crimes reported to the police, and the ONS urges caution in interpreting some of these figures.

However, statisticians said that recorded crime figures are reliable for lower-volume offences, such as possession of a knife or a gun.

The rise was reflected nationally. Across England and Wales there was a 21% increase in offences with knives or sharp objects.

Alexa Bradley, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “When we look at the overall level of crime, there has been no significant change over the last year.

“However, it is important to look at each crime type. Robbery and vehicle offences have increased whereas burglary has decreased.

“Lower-volume, high-harm violence involving knives has risen, whereas offences involving firearms have decreased.”

Overall, police recorded crime in the East Riding of Yorkshire increased in 2018.