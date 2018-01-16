Queensgate to be closed 'for a long time' after accident

Police have warned drivers to avoid Queensgate, after an 88-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries in an accident this morning.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said : "We were called at around 11.15 this morning with reports of a collision, involving a red Citroen Picasso and a cyclist, on Queensgate in Bridlington.

"The cyclist, an 88-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

"A road closure is currently in place to allow emergency services to attend and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"Any witnesses who have yet to speak to us are asked to call 101, quoting log 171 of 16/01/18.".