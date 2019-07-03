'Proud to police Bridlington': New communities beat manager determined to tackle challenges

Bridlington’s new communities beat manager has spoken of his pride at serving the town and his determination to tackle the challenges the area faces.

PC Kevin Jones has taken over the role and says he is looking forward to working closely with residents to make Bridlington a safer place.

He said: “I have been a police officer for nearly 15 years now and have spent most of that time working in and around Bridlington.

“My years of policing in Bridlington have shown me that it is an area with a diverse mixture of challenges, from tacking anti-social behaviour to disrupting drug crime.

“We have a great community policing team here who are committed, enthusiastic and want to deliver the best service they can in order to tackle community issues.

“From carrying out long term problem solving to taking action to tackle issues that they come across on patrol, the team are proud to be policing this special seaside town.

“As the Community Beat Manager for the area, I am looking forward to working closely with residents and partner agencies to deal with any community problems that arise, supporting everyone involved and preventing further issues.”

PC Jones has also worked as a wildlife crime officer in the Humberside force area but says he has a real affinity for Bridlington and is keen to make a difference. And he wants to continue a family tradition of serving the town.

He added: “My grandparents were born in Bridlington and lived in the town their whole lives, until they sadly passed away in their 90s.

“During that time they worked closely with the Coastguard, serving the community they loved and I am proud to continue this by policing the streets of Bridlington.

“I want the best for this town and the surrounding villages, and am excited to work with residents and businesses to help make the already strong community even stronger.

“I want to make sure that Bridlington remains to be a great town to live, work and visit.”