Proactive Roads Crime Team’s pre-emptive stops ensured £3million of drugs failed to reach their intended destination in first year

The Roads Crime Team utilises pre-emptive stops, meaning that criminals are halted before they realise they are being followed.The Roads Crime Team utilises pre-emptive stops, meaning that criminals are halted before they realise they are being followed.

Distinct from the Roads Policing Team which deals with road-traffic collisions and enforcing traffic legislation, the Roads Crime Team utilises force intelligence systems to target people and vehicles involved with all types of criminality, including Organised Crime Groups.

In the first year, the team ensured £3million of drugs failed to reach their intended destination, including £1.6m of Class A and Bs.

To date this year, the team has overseen the seizure of nearly £700k of property and cash in addition to further drugs hauls.

The team utilises pre-emptive stops, meaning that criminals are halted before they realise they are being followed.

Tactical Pursuit and Containment (TPAC) methods mean criminals are more likely to submit easier, reducing repair costs to police vehicles.

These element-of-surprise tactics also reduce the need for pursuits, ensuring the safety of other road users.

Targeting drug dealers, money launderers and thieves, the Roads Crime Team uses prior knowledge built up from intelligence to head-off criminals bringing drugs, weapons and proceeds of crime into our area.

Central to the unit’s ability to cover the area is the fleet of vehicles.

Working with marked and unmarked cars that are all in the region of 300bhp, the team – led by Sgt Will Knapp – works with on-site technicians to create bespoke vehicles that are pioneering the latest technology.

Sgt Knapp said: “Just because you haven’t seen us at the address, it doesn’t mean we haven’t targeted the people responsible.

“It may be that to make the biggest difference we have to take a different approach.