Police warning to rural communities after 200 tonnes of straw bales are set alight

Bridlington’s Community Police team is warning people in rural areas to be on their guard after straw bales were set alight yesterday (Thursday, October 14).

During the early hours, approximately 200 tonnes of bales were set alight between Wold Newton and Thwing in an act of ‘suspected deliberate ignition’.

A police spokesperson said: “We are asking the farming and rural community to remain extra vigilant around straw bales.

“These incidents not only involve great risk to landowners, farmers and fire and rescue services who attend, but also result in huge financial impact.