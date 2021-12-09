Police teams offer advice to keep your presents off a burglars’ list this Christmas

Ensure your property is secure by making sure that your garage door, house doors, garden sheds/outbuildings and windows are all locked. Photo posed by a model

A police spokesman said: “Christmas is a time when everything goes up a gear: we’re in a hurry; we need to do loads of things; we have so much to plan.

“However, if we’re not careful while doing all of these things, we can lose sight of those simple crime prevention measures that we practice all year.

“Just as Christmas is a busy time for everyone, it can equally be a time of plenty for the opportunist thief if we let them take advantage of our rushing around.

“Follow these simple steps to avoid becoming a target for crime and have a crime free Christmas and New Year.”

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime this Christmas include:

○ If out shopping, don’t leave any shopping bags, coats, satnavs or other items on view in your car, always ensure that they are out of view by placing them in the car boot.

○ Always try and park in a well lit car park or street and check that your car is secure!

○ Consider your home security too – don’t leave the curtains open and all your presents and Christmas tree on display while you’re out.

○ Ensure your property is secure by making sure that your garage door, house doors, garden sheds/outbuildings and windows are all locked. Try not to leave any keys in locks as glass can be smashed, keys taken and then used to open doors or windows to gain entry.

○ If you can, leave a radio on and put lights on timer switches to ensure that it looks like that someone is at home.

○ If you are going away over the festive period then consider asking a trusted neighbour or family member to come round and open and close curtains, plus move the post, so it looks like people are coming and going at your home.

○ Remove and secure items that may be used to break in or climb into your home (eg spades and ladders). Garden tools, DIY equipment and leisure items such as fishing and golf equipment should ideally be locked away in storage cupboards within outbuildings to form a second line of defence to thieves.

○ Motorbike and pedal cycles should also be locked even when they are in a secure shed or garage.

○ If you have a household alarm consider extending it to cover your outbuildings, fit a bespoke shed/garage alarm or buy an inexpensive, but effective battery operated shed alarm. Anything which makes a loud noise will send a thief running!

○ Lastly for reference, record a description and add photographs of your bicycles, golf clubs, fishing equipment, tools, jewellery and any other valuable property on www.immobilise.com.