Police take action against anti-social behaviour in Bridlington
Humberside Police received reports of anti-social behaviour in Bridlington last night.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 9:29 am
The Community Team were made aware of youths causing anti-social behaviour and criminal damage to properties in the area.
Following reports, the team conducted patrols of Asygarth Rise and the West Crayke area of Bridlington to take action against any individuals identified causing problems.
PC Kevin Jones said: "Should you witness any anti-social behaviour or any crimes in action please contact the police so we can attend and deal.
"This behaviour will not be tolerated."