Police serve notice for travellers to leave Bridlington CYP fields

Humberside Police have served a notice for travellers to leave Bridlington CYP playing fields.

The centre, on Gypsey Road, closed it's doors after a number of travellers set up an encampment on Saturday evening.

The committee made the “difficult decision” to close for safety concerns due to “threats of violence and arson.”

This afternoon, Humberside Police said: "A notice has been served under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, to the travellers encamped on the playing fields on Gypsey Road in Bridlington, directing them to leave within an appropriate time-period.

Chief Inspector Paul Butler added: “I understand that this situation has had an impact on people that regularly use the field and the sports centre.

“I would like to thank everyone in the area for their patience over the last few days whilst we have been speaking to the centre representative and to the travelling community.

“We are continuing to engage with all those involved, considering and discussing all options and actions available, to ensure we can safely and calmly resolve the situation as soon as possible.”