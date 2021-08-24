Police safety advice after missing child is reunited with parents

The Bridlington Community Police team and Bridlington Lifeguards have reunited a missing child with his parents after he became lost.

Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:32 pm
A police spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “Bridlington lifeguards assisted after members of the public took the lost boy to them.

“When coming to a seaside town that is unfamiliar please give safety advice to your children in what to do in case they get lost.

“Find a feature that they can recognise or a safe place to go to.”