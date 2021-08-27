Police officers issue witnesses appeal after man sustains serious head injury during Marlborough Terrace incident
Bridlington Community Police Team officers are appealing for information following an incident in Bridlington at approximately 1:30am yesterday (Thursday, August 26).
Officers were called to a property on Marlborough Terrace after receiving reports that a man had sustained a serious head injury.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify how the man came to sustain his injuries.
“As such, we would particularly like to speak to residents of the Promenade area of Bridlington or anybody who may have any information about the incident who hasn’t already spoken with us to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 86 of 26 August.”