Police officers issue warning over fraudulent text messages targeting parents

Humberside Police has issued a warning about fraudulent text messages targeting parents.

Sophisticated fraudsters have been reported to claim they are the victim’s child who then requires money to be sent to them following an issue or an emergency.

These targeted scams are designed to play on the parent’s emotions.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone can be a victim of fraud, with fraudsters constantly reinventing themselves to find new ways of tricking people.

“If you receive one of these text messages, calls, or voicemails, or if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting actionfraud.police.uk.