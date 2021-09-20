Police officers in West Hill and Old Town following reports of nuisance off-road bikes
Members of Bridlington’s Community Police Team were in attendance in West Hill and the Old Town area on Friday (September 17) following reports about off-road bikes.
A police spokesman said: “These bikes cause nuisance and annoyance and are not road legal, often endangering members of the public by riding on footpaths.
“If you know where these bikes are kept and who is riding them you can report it via crimestoppers.”