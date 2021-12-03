Police offering advice on how to avoid fraudsters and #ShopSavvy this festive season

The force said fraudsters are using new and sophisticated methods to target members of the public throughout the advent season – and its not just online.The force said fraudsters are using new and sophisticated methods to target members of the public throughout the advent season – and its not just online.

A police spokesman said: “Christmas last year, was a lot quieter for us all as we stayed at home at the height of the covid pandemic.

“It may have been a quiet one, but online shopping fraud increased by 42% as fraudsters took advantage of our need to access Christmas gifts and other essentials online.

“It is really important you do everything you can to protect yourself from fraud this festive season, otherwise you may be saying ‘NO NO NO’ rather than ‘HO HO HO’.”

The force has offered a list of measures to keep in mind:

○ Don’t pay for anything by transferring money directly to companies or people you don’t know.

○ If it is in fact a scam, it’s unlikely the bank will be able to recover or refund your money. Were possible, the safest way to pay for anything is by credit card.

○ Make sure the site you’re visiting is authentic – the easiest way to do this is to ensure that the address is spelt correctly.

○ Ensure the payment pages are secure by checking the address starts with https. The ‘s’ stands for secure. There should also be a closed padlock in the address bar.

○ Log out of your account when you’ve finished paying. Just closing the window doesn’t do this.

○ Found that must have gift for a fraction of the price? The likelihood is that it’s a fake. It may even be dangerous and the quality certainly won’t be as good as the real thing.

○ Beware the free or low cost trial – you could be signing up for large monthly direct debits that are difficult to cancel.

○ Beware of unexpected emails, texts or posts urging you to click a link or attachment – if you’re not sure, just delete it.

The police spokesman added: “If you’ve been a victim of crime and need further support and information to assist you through the process you can visit our victim support page and download a copy of our leaflet.