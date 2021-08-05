Police message to area’s farmers: Don’t let this harvest be a good one for thieves

As the harvest gets into full swing across the area police officers are reminding people to keep their properties and equipment safe and secure.As the harvest gets into full swing across the area police officers are reminding people to keep their properties and equipment safe and secure.

The team has offered this advice to best secure equipment:

Tractor GPS Screens

○ Remove screens when not in use – ensure they are left in a safe and secure location.

○ Mark screens using Forensic Marking and use the provided stickers to advertise forensic marking is in use

○ Record serial numbers

Tractor GPS Receivers

○ If not in use, disconnect, remove and secure in a safe location

○ Remove from roof if not in use and tractor is being used on road – this will prevent advertising the fact you have a receiver.

○ Ensure the software is up to date, and marked with security warning stickers

○ Record serial numbers

Rural task force officer Josh Fawcett said: “At this time of year our farmers and rural communities are so busy bringing in the harvest and tending their crops that they can often forget to make sure their properties and equipment are properly secure.

“Their machinery is a massive investment and so we want to remind people to keep it safe and out of the way of opportunist or targeting thieves.

“One of the key items targeted by thieves across the country are tractor GPS and navigation equipment

“Please also make sure your device is properly insured as it may need to be a separate item on your insurance, especially once removed from machinery.

“We would also advise people to consider installing CCTV, intruder alarms, security lighting and boundary security (entrance gates/fencing) around your property to provide formal surveillance and target harden the most vulnerable areas.”