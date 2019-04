Officers investigating an assault in Bridlington are trying to find CCTV of the incident and have appealed for the public's help.

They said a man was attacked in St John's Avenue late on Easter Saturday.

His attacker was in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a grey sweatshirt, black baseball cap with white stripe, white Nike trainers and a black body warmer.

Anyone living nearby who has CCTV, or who witnessed the attack at around 11.45pm, is asked to call 101 and quote ref 16/50137/19