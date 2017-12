Police have launched a murder investigation following an "incident" in a village near Bridlington.

Officers weer called to Main Street, Buckton, yesterday evening.

There has been an arrest, but no information has been given about the deceased yet.

Humberside Police said: "We can confirm that were called to an incident at an address in Buckton, Bridlington, in the evening of 19th December.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an investigation is underway."