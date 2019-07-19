Police launch investigation into arson reports in Bridlington

Humberside Police is investigating a number of reports of arson in Bridlington.

The most recent incident happened on Tuesday (July 16) on on Well Lane Bypass during the early hours of the morning.

It is believed to have involved two cars with Humberside Fire and Rescue crews attending.

VIDEO: Two cars on fire in Bridlington

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Please can anyone who witnessed this incident please contact police on 101 quoting Log 10 16/07/19.

"Should any person(s) been seen acting in any suspicious manner around vehicles, particularly if walking around holding a fuel can, please can they contact police on 999 in an emergency or 101 non emergency to report the incident."