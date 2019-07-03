Police launch appeal following alleged robbery at Bridlington shop

Humberside Police is looking for a woman in connection with an alleged robbery at a Bridlington shop.

The incident happened this morning (Wednesday July 3) around 7am at the store on West Street.

Police are searching for the suspect

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Staff reported that the woman had walked into the premises and demanded money holding what’s been described as a knife.

"No-one was hurt but the woman left the store with a small amount of cash. It’s thought she could have made her way to the seafront."

She is described as white, in her 40s, wearing a hooded top with fur around the hood, sunglasses, blue jeans and black boots.

Police are currently looking for the suspect. If you have any information please call Humberside Police and quote log 88 of 03/07/19.