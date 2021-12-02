Police issue witness appeal after a female is assaulted on Promenade

The Bridlington Community Police team has launched a witness appeal over an assault in October.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 8:10 am
Officers are hoping people will come forward with information following an assault in the early hours of Sunday, October 24.

The incident took place between 2.30am and 3pm when a female was assaulted on Promenade close to Ramsdens.

A police spokesman said: “Can anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information please contact Humberside Police on 101 and quote investigation 16/105147/21.”