Police issue warnings over rogue traders and counterfeit bank notes in Bridlington

Humberside Police officers have issued a warning regarding possible rogue traders in the Bridlington area.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware that we have had some calls for concern about rogue traders in the area.

“To protect yourself please do not engage with door sales persons or pushy people that are offering to work at your home.

“Please use reputable companies and look out for elderly or vulnerable persons in your community.

“Call 101 if you have any concerns at all.”

The Bridlington Community Police team is also making people aware of counterfeit bank notes circulating in the area.

A spokesman said: “It has been brought to our attention that there are some counterfeit notes circulating in the town at the moment.