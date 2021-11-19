Police issue full closure order on North Street home following reports of drug-related anti-social behaviour

The closure order on the house follows reports of drugs-related anti-social behaviour at the property and in the street during all hours of day and night.

A police spokesman said: “Anti-social behaviour and all that comes with it at any level will absolutely not be tolerated in our community and as seen here, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action such as warrants and closure orders.

“This full closure order ensures that the occupants and their visitors can’t return to the property and we will continue to take action against anyone committing these types of offences in order to prevent further harm to our local residents.