Police issue doorstep scams warning after two burglaries on elderly people

Police officers are eager to get the scammers message across to everyone across the force area and have offered some tips to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

In both cases, in Hornsea and in Goole, a man was reported to have cold-called at the addresses discussing repairs to their drives or garden.

After the caller left, the elderly homeowners have reported that money has been taken from within the home.

Officers said there are different types of scams including Rogue traders (a cold-caller may offer you a service you don’t really need); bogus officials (people claim to be from your utility company as a way of gaining access to your home); fake charity collections (a fraudster may pretend they’re from a charity and ask you to donate money, clothes or household goods); made-up consumer surveys (some scammers ask you to complete a survey so they can get hold of your personal details); and hard luck stories (someone may come to your door and ask you to help them out with cash, ask to use your telephone or claim they’re feeling unwell).

A police spokesman said: “We would like to take the opportunity to remind people about the potential dangers of door to door scammers or bogus callers and ask for people to speak to their elderly friends or relatives about the dangers.

“Our advice would be do not answer the door to anyone you don’t know or who cannot provide valid ID and do not buy goods from door step sellers. The quality of the goods cannot be guaranteed and if there is a problem with the item you have no comeback or way to return items.