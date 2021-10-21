Police issue appeal after trailer and steel worth £36,000 is stolen from Carnaby Industrial Estate compound
Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a trailer with £36,000 of steel was stolen at Carnaby Industrial Estate on Tuesday, October 19.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:59 am
A police spokesman said: “A trailer with a large quantity of steel with a value of around £36,000 was taken from a compound. Were you in the Carnaby area between 9pm on Tuesday , October 19 and 6am on Wednesday, October 20?
“Do you have dash cam footage of this incident or the trailer being taken away?
“If you can help call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/103689/21.”