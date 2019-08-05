Police investigate homophobic hate incident in Bridlington

Humberside Police are investigating a homophobic hate incident outside a store on Promenade in Bridlington.

A woman reported that she was outside the store when two people, a man and a woman, shouted offensive and homophobic language and threatened the woman with violence.

The incident occurred at around 8.45pm on Sunday July 28.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "We take all reports of homophobic hate incidents seriously and will not tolerate this type of behaviour in our area.



"We are speaking with the victim and are doing all we can to find the suspects.

"We are viewing CCTV images of the incident and have a number of witnesses that are providing their account to us but if there is anyone else that can help with our enquiries they can call us on 101 quoting reference 16/86510/19."