Police in York want to speak to these men, who could be from Bridlington

Police in York are appealing to the men shown in these CCTV images - who are possibly from Bridlington - to come forward.

Officers believe they were in the King’s Staith area of the city centre in the minutes leading up to an incident during the early hours of Saturday, April 20, when 29-year-old Steven O’Neill sadly died after he entered the River Ouse.

The men are believed to have been on a night out in the city on Friday, April 19 and into the early hours of the next day.

Officers believe they could have important information that could assist their investigation into the events that led up to Steven’s death.

North Yorkshire Police is urging any of the men who recognise themselves from the images, or anyone who thinks they may know the men, to call 101, select option 2 and ask for York CID. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Humberside Police said on social media: "Can you help our colleagues at North Yorkshire Police? They believe these men could be from our force area - possibly Bridlington."

Or you can email Detective Constable Will Brownbridge on William.Brownbridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12190071043 when sharing information.