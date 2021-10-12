Police force urging people to report hate crime and help officers tackle the issue

Humberside Police is calling on the community to call it out this Hate Crime Awareness Week, which kicked off yesterday (Monday, October 11).

More than 2,400 hate crimes were reported in the past 12 months, marking an increase year on year.

Most notably, there was an increase in reported hate crimes covering race (1,296), sexual orientation (531) and disability (405).

A hate crime can be anything perceived, by the victim, or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s protected or perceived characteristic of race, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation, or transgender identity.

The latest figures show that hate crimes continue to be prevalent across the region but are now being more widely reported.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs explains why this is positive news: “Historically, people have not reported hate crimes and as such we’ve not been able to pursue those that commit them. I am reassured to know that our community is now reporting them more frequently so that we can crack down on this behaviour.

“Victims have often been subject to hate crimes over a number of years and so do not always identify them as being hate crimes. That’s why we’re supporting this year’s Hate Crime Awareness Week – to educate people on what they are and how they differ between communities.

“Nobody should have to live with the fear and anxiety that hate crimes cause. Not only does it have a significant and long-lasting impact on victims, but also their family, friends, and others in the community.

“Hate crimes happen day in, day out, and we urge people to report them so we can follow them up. We will not tolerate people who disrupt our communities with hatred and prejudice.