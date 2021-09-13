Police force offers sensible car protection advice with the return of warmer weather

Visit www.humberside.police.uk/protect-your-vehicle to find out more about protecting your car.

A police spokesman said: “It may be tempting to leave car windows open whilst unattended. This, unfortunately, can lead opportunistic criminals to view your car and the items inside as easy pickings.

“To protect you car and your belongings, there are some simple measures you can take to make your car less likely to be targeted by thieves.”

The measures include:

○ Make sure you lock your car doors and windows every time you leave it.

○ Never leave the keys in the ignition.

○ Secure your car registration documents at home, never leave them in the car.

○ Think about where you’re parking. If possible, use a well-lit and secure car park or drive way. Or, park your car as close to your home as possible.

○ Don’t leave anything on show – CDs, cheque books, even an old coat on show inside as they may be tempting for thieves.

○ Satnavs or any similar devices should be removed from view – including the holder.

○ Consider investing in and using an alarm as a deterrent.

○ Under no circumstances, should animals be left unattended in a vehicle.

The spokesman added: “If you are using a public car park, those displaying the Park Mark Safer Parking Tick are some of the safest to park in. To find an approved car park in your area, visit www.parkmark.co.uk.

“For more advice on how best to protect your vehicle, read our guidance at www.humberside.police.uk/protect-your-vehicle.