Police confirm body is that of man wanted in east Yorkshire murder hunt

Police have confirmed that the body of a man found in a car last night is that of wanted murder suspect Anthony Lawrence.

He was found in a vehicle which was parked in a layby close to Hackness in the North York Moors, near to Scarborough.

Lawrence was the man suspected of the murder of his neighbour Shane Gilmer and the attempted murder of his pregnant girlfriend Laura Sugden inan incident at Southburn near Driffield in east Yorkshire on Friday night.

DCI Stewart Miller said, “Our enquiries into this tragic murder investigation continue. The incidents over the weekend have led to the death of Shane Gilmer and attempted murder of Shane’s partner Laura Sugden who is pregnant.

“We will now look to establish the full details of the incident and continue to gather witness statements and evidence as part of this ongoing investigation.

“I want to thank members of the public who have helped enormously over the weekend while we conducted searches for the suspect. I want to particularly praise the residents of the Southburn and Driffield area who have been extremely stoic under the circumstances.

“Shane’s family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers and we would ask for consideration as they come to terms with their tragic loss.”