Police CCTV image appeal following theft and assault in Bridlington

The Bridlington Community Police team has issued an appeal in connection with a theft and assault in Bridlington.

The team’s officers have released a CCTV image as part of the appeal.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to identify the man shown in this CCTV image.

“We want to speak to him in connection with a theft and robbery on Chapel Street in Bridlington on Saturday, October 9.