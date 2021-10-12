Police CCTV image appeal following theft and assault in Bridlington
The Bridlington Community Police team has issued an appeal in connection with a theft and assault in Bridlington.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:56 am
The team’s officers have released a CCTV image as part of the appeal.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing to identify the man shown in this CCTV image.
“We want to speak to him in connection with a theft and robbery on Chapel Street in Bridlington on Saturday, October 9.
“If this is you or you know who this is please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/90938/21.”