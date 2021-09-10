Police appeal for witnesses following road traffic incident involving two cars and a motorbike on B1249
Police officers investigating a road traffic collision on the B1249 Octon, which occurred at 7:45am on Tuesday, September 7, are appealing for witnesses and for the drivers to come forward.
It was reported that two cars and a motorcycle nearly collided, with the driver of the motorcycle falling off the bike as a result.
A police spokesman said; “Thankfully there were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.
“If you saw either the incident, or have dashcam footage around the time of the collision, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 100 of 7 September 2021.”