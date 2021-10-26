Police appeal for witnesses after man is taken to hospital following attack on Landsdowne Road

A police spokesman said locals to the Lansdowne Road area can expect a high presence of officers in the area while enquiries continue.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his arm and hand, which are not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may be able to assist their investigations into the incident.

A police spokesman said: “It’s believed that four men attended the property, assaulted the man with a machete and then fled in a black Mitsubishi Shogun Sport towards the Leisure Centre.

“Our investigation is ongoing to determine those responsible. However, it is believed this incident was isolated and between those known to one another.

“Locals to the area can expect a high presence of officers in the area whilst enquiries continue, but also to speak to anyone who may have any concerns or helpful information.

“We’d like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation and would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us and has any information that could assist us to contact our 101 number, quoting log 300 of 25 October.