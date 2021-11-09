Police appeal for information after theft of two caravans in Bridlington
The two caravans were stolen from a location in Carnaby on Wednesday October 27.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 4:38 pm
It is reported that four unknown people arrived on Carnaby Industrial Estate between 5:45pm and 6:30pm in a BMW X5 and a Volkswagen Tiguan and gained access to a business premises.
The group made off with two caravans, valued at £50,000, before abandoning one nearby.
The remaining caravan – a 2022 white twin-axle Swift Challenger – is still missing.
If you have information regarding the incident, or CCTV footage of the area at the time, contact Humberside Police by calling 101 and quote crime reference number 16/106380/21.