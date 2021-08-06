Police appeal after nine North Marine Drive chalets are damaged during break-ins
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after some seaside chalets were damaged on North Marine Drive in Bridlington.
Officers are asking people to report any suspicious activity in the area at that time.
A police spokesman said: “Overnight on Tuesday, August 3 into the early hours of Wednesday, August 4, nine seaside chalets on North Marine Drive in Bridlington had their padlocks broken and entry was gained.
“If anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously or saw anyone in the area at the time carrying cutting equipment or bolt cutters, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/78116/21.”