Police appeal after man allegedly assaulted by youth in Bridlington

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly punched in Bridlington.

A man was walking through Dukes Park from Queensgate when three youths approached him and one is alleged to have punched him in the face.

The incident took place at around 9.30pm on Friday July 12 on Dukes Park toward Moorfield carpark in Bridlington.

The youths were described as aged between 15 to 18 years old, around 5’ 8” tall, all dressed in grey and black, one had a bike with him.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "If you saw this incident of the three youths in the park please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 724 12/07/2019.