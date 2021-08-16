Police appeal after Bob The Builder’s head is knocked off a ride at Tesco in Bridlington

Bridlington Community Police Team officers are appealing for witnesses after Bob the Builder’s head was smashed off a ride outside Tesco.

Two children were caught on CCTV kicking the ride. They then ran away after Bob’s head rolled off.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently investigating the loss of Bob the Builder’s head. It has been dislocated from the children’s ride outside Tesco.

“Two children have been captured on CCTV kicking at the ride and running off when Bob’s head rolled off.

“If you know anything about this please call 101 quoting crime ref 16/81256/21.”