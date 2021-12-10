Police advice to leave car keys at home when heading out to celebrate Christmas

Some people arrested on suspicion of drink driving last year got behind the wheel the morning after the night before. Picture shows a random breathalyser test.

The message comes as part of the THINK! campaign and follows the arrests of 129 people on suspicion of drink driving last Christmas.

A spokesman said: “As much as we really want you to have a jolly Christmas, it is extremely important that you plan your journey home or ensure you have a designated driver.

“You, your family, and friends may be excited to hang up your decorations this year but, you may also be hanging up your driving license if you drink and drive.

“That’s why we are urging innocent passengers, fellow road users and concerned friends not to make any exceptions. Calling a cab and waiting for it may not seem so appealing in this colder weather, especially when pubs, clubs and bars are so busy, but this saves lives.

“Last year we arrested 129 people on suspicion of drink driving over the festive season, and while arrests were relatively low due to the pandemic, 129 is still far too high.

“Of those arrested, some were responsible for getting behind the wheel the morning after the night before.”

Sergeant John Rickells said: “This year we have seen the return of night-time economy and I as much as anybody want the people of Humberside to enjoy this Christmas, but without wanting to sound bah humbug, people still need to be sensible.

“Time after time we continue to deal with people who think it’s okay to get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol – just because somebody may feel ‘fine’ it does not mean they aren’t over the limit.

“If you are heading out for drinks after work, or are meeting your friends at your local, make sure you aren’t driving home.

“It really does mean the difference between life or death.