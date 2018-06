Thieves ripped a pay and display machine from its shelter at a beauty spot near Bridlington.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a pay and display machine was stolen from Danes Dyke car park over the weekend.

"The police are aware, and are investigating.

"While this machine is unavailable, we would remind customers that they must use the other machine available at Danes Dyke, located adjacent to the cafe/toilet area."