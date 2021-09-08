Murder investigation launched in Bridlington after man dies following attack near seafront
A murder investigation is underway after a man was attacked in Bridlington.
The victim has been named as Andrew Turner, 58, whose initial injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Mr Turner was found with a "serious" head injury at a property on Marlborough Terrace at 1.15am on Thursday, August 26 after police responded to reports that a man had been assaulted.
Humberside Police have now launched a murder investigation after the 58-year-old died in hospital on Friday, September 3.
Mr Turner's family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time. A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time."
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information and has not already spoken to police to call 101 and quote reference number 16/85331/21.