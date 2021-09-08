Murder investigation launched in Bridlington after man dies following attack near seafront

The victim has been named as Andrew Turner, 58, whose initial injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Mr Turner was found with a "serious" head injury at a property on Marlborough Terrace at 1.15am on Thursday, August 26 after police responded to reports that a man had been assaulted.

Humberside Police have now launched a murder investigation after the 58-year-old died in hospital on Friday, September 3.

Mr Turner's family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time. A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time."

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.