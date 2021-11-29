More than 800 knives safely surrendered to Humberside Police during Operation Sceptre

More than 800 knives/weapons were surrendered during Operation Sceptre.

The force recently took part in the Operation Sceptre – a national campaign to tackle knife crime.

Members of the public were urged to safely surrender any weapons leading to more than 800 knives/weapons being surrendered.

Following new legislation, it is now illegal to own certain items such as knuckle dusters, zombie knives and throwing stars – even within a private dwelling.

The public were asked to surrender the weapons listed within this new legislation as well as knives.

Superintendent Marc Adams said: “I want to thank members of the public for taking part in our surrender week.

“We had surrender bins located throughout nine of our stations within our region and we collected between 800 to 1,000 knives.

“This was a great result, and these items were taken into police possession through the combination of the voluntary anonymous surrenders, weapon sweeps and enforced seizures.

“As well as the knife bins, and building on work which is already taking place, officers attended to places of education to speak to young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

“Carrying a knife does not protect you, but makes you more vulnerable and places you in danger of serious harm.

“While we don’t have an escalating problem within our area, we are continuing to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and violence.”