Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to about an attempted burglary near Bridlington.

Officers are investigating an attempted break-in at a house in Fraisthorpe at 5:45pm yesterday.

A statement said: "He has been seen riding a silver shopping bike in Bridlington.

"If you can recognise the male in these pictures please call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 16/27962/19."