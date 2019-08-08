Man wanted for suspected car scam in Bridlington

Humberside Police Officers are looking for a man who we believe is taking second hand cars out for a test drive, not returning them, then selling them on to unwitting car dealers.

It follows an incident in Bridlington on Wednesday July 24 when the suspect had asked to take a blue Ford Fiesta out for a test drive and then disappeared in it. The registration of this car is YX07 UVD.

The car was later spotted the same day in Hull displaying trade number plates which weren’t on the car when it was stolen from Bridlington. The details on the plate couldn’t be made out.

The only description police have of this suspect is that he’s in his late 40s or early 50s and speaks with a Scottish accent. He seems very plausible and always has the correct documentation for a car.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "We believe he could also be responsible for two other similar thefts at businesses in Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

"We’re asking car dealers to be vigilant if they are suspicious of anyone trying to sell a car to them, or anyone who might not seem genuine when showing an interest in a vehicle.

"Always report any concerns to us in the first instance. If anyone has any information, please contact us. 16/84801/19 refers to the Bridlington incident. "