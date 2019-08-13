Man uses hammer to cause criminal damage in Bridlington shop

Humberside Police have launched a CCTV appeal following an incident of criminal damage at a shop in Bridlington.

The suspect was reported to have got into an argument with a staff member, before he took out a hammer that he had in his pocket and smashed a fridge and a glass door with it.

The incident happened a store on Queensgate on Monday June 3 at around 10.30am.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said that they have "just obtained CCTV images of the man we want to trace."

"We want to find him in connection with this, and to ask him why he was carrying a hammer in his pocket.

"If you have any information please call us quoting reference 16/65109/19."

Nobody was hurt in the incident.