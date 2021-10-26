Man 'seriously' injured after gang of men armed with machete storm house in Bridlington

A man is in hospital after a machete attack on a residential street in Bridlington. (Photo: Google)

Humberside Police said it is believed that four men "seriously assaulted" another man with a machete after entering a property on Lansdowne Road at about 2.20pm on Monday October 25.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his arm and hand, which are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Officers said the group of men fled the attack in a black Mitsubishi Shogun Sport, heading towards the East Riding Leisure Centre on the Promenade.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing, however, it is believed to be an isolated incident between the men who are known to one another, police said.

Residents can expect a high police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

A police spokesperson said: "We’d like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation and would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us and has any information that could assist us to contact our 101 number, quoting log 300 of 25 October.