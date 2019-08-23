Man sadly dies in hospital following collision on A164

A 68 year-old man has died in hospital following a crash on the A164.

The road traffic collision involved a black Ford Fiesta which collided with a grey Ford Ranger on the A164 between Hutton Cranswick and Driffield.

It happened on Thursday August 15 at 6.20pm and at the time of the collision a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, a 68 year-old man, was presenting with minor injuries and was admitted to hospital.

Sadly the man died later that evening in hospital.

Humberside Police are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle before in the area at the time is asked to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 470 15/08/19.