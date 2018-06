A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after he was assaulted outside a shop in Bridlington yesterday.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in Trinity Road at around 4.30pm and saw the incident to get in touch.

The victim was allegedly approached by another man who asked him for money. When he refused, he was punched, causing a deep cut to his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 16/59075/18