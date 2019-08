A 21-year-old man has admitted robbing a 14-year-old boy at Hull Crown Court yesterday.

Adrian Brown-Evans, of no fixed address, has entered guilty pleas for robbery and possession of a knife, blade or sharp article in a public place.

The incident happened last month at the Skate Park in Northfield when the boy was threatened with a knife and robbed of £5.

Brown-Evans has been remanded in custody until he appears in court for sentencing on September 9.