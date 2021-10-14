Man ordered to pay £728 and given suspended 18-week sentence over hare coursing incidents

Paul Bowes was arrested at Rotsea after police officers were alerted by reports of hare coursing.

Paul Bowes, 30, from Bishop Auckland, was issued with an 18-week suspended sentence at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 12).

Bowes will be required to complete 200 hours’ worth of unpaid work.

He has also been disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months and disqualified for keeping animals for a period of five years.

In addition, Bowes was ordered to pay a total of £728 in costs and victim surcharge as punishment for his actions.

Police Sergeant Jenna Jones said: “I’m really pleased with the outcome at court.

“Hare coursing is a barbaric and bloodthirsty crime which often result in the majestic hare and other wildlife suffering horrific injuries or loss of life.

“Not only does our wildlife suffer, but it significantly impacts our rural and farming communities as crops, hedge and gates are often left damage as a result of these horrific crimes.

“The dogs involved in these incidents are often treated as “tools of the trade” and are overlooked as a family pet.

“Working in partnership with local farm watches alongside 26 other forces nationally under Operation Galileo we will continue with our proactive work in a bid to deter and stop offenders committing wildlife and rural crime.